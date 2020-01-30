“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.” Psalm 23:5
Some things in life are worth ignoring! Many years ago, our church had a pianist resign because a 4-year-old boy stuck out his tongue as he passed her by. The middle-aged instrumentalist was crushed! It did not matter what others said or did to appease her feelings; her focus was on the preschooler’s opinion more than others.
While few have attacks from preschoolers, all have threats from some source. An insult, a stare, a cold shoulder, it only takes a second in time to destroy days of peace and enjoyment.
The person who threatens us becomes our focus. We anticipate their coming. We rehearse our rebuttal. We plan our defense. Meanwhile, the abundant life promised by the Lord seems to be the last or our concerns. We kick into the survival mode and prepare for the worse to come.
In Psalm 23, David has already accepted that the Lord is his Shepherd. Additionally, David sees all provision and protection are secure in the Shepherd who cares for His sheep. Even the threat of death does not panic David because he knows the Lord is always with him.
It is at this point that David affirms his confidence with, “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.” Notice what one may find in this powerful statement of faith.
First, David describes the Lord as his host. Instead of concern for threat, the Lord is concerned for hospitality. The Lord has prepared a special experience for those He loves. His desire is to meet every care and need we may have. We need not come with reluctance. We have been invited. All we are asked to supply is our presence. The Lord supplies everything else. The Lord is focused only on the meal though the enemy is near. He is not concerned with any threat. He can handle that! The Lord’s concern is hospitality to the one He loves.
Secondly, David describes the Lord as his comforter. When we enter the Lord’s presence, he refreshes us with perfumed oil to restore our freshness after dealing with our pilgrimage through this world. With such care, we should feel as clean and new as we began at the first of this day. All the filth and smell of ungodliness is replaced with the aroma of God’s care.
Finally, David describes the Lord as generous. “My cup overflows.” God, as our host, does not give with limit. His blessings are new every day. Like a restaurant with attending servants, whenever the least of God’s supply is used, more is poured into our life, so much so, we can never become concerned if He will not supply our every need.
In this psalm, David is honest about having enemies, but he celebrates he has a Great Shepherd. His focus could be fixed on trouble or celebration. David’s choice is a sovereign, omnipotent God that loves him and can handle anything he faces.
By the way, the only difference between a 4-year-old sticking out his tongue at you and a 40-year-old doing the same is the size of the tongue. Ignore the irritations of life and enjoy the hospitality the Lord offers you today.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
