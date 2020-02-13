“The sheep hear his voice, and he calls his own sheep by name and leads them out.” John 10:3
Every day we are bombarded with information. We are told what is good or bad, healthy or hurtful, popular or unpopular, important or insignificant. Most subjects will have conflicting opinions and advice.
Standards and beliefs have become nebulous and ambiguous. “Truth” is a subjective opinion. To stand on principles is to risk being labeled a bigot or extremist. With so many voices one struggles to know the proper way we should live our daily lives.
A current illustration is the national political scene. It seems that many promote something different just to be unique. A rare proposition is status quo or values of previous days.
The same challenge is in the spiritual realm. We agree that God is the same, yesterday, today, and forever, while consider every guideline He gives us as relative and circumstantial. The pressure of society makes the precepts of the faith secondary.
Describing His followers as sheep, Jesus affirms they listen only to Him. While this may sound narrow minded, notice why the Lord’s sheep focus on what He says.
First, the sheep know their Shepherd personally cares for them. Jesus calls us by name! We are never lost in the crowd. Each is valuable. Each is loved. Each is a priority.
Secondly, the sheep recognize the voice. This same voice led them to safety in previous days, and guided them to places of provision, and comfort, that made life wonderful. This same voice characterized a life they found in no other.
Third, the sheep follow only one voice. Many others may come to call their own. But the Lord’s sheep have chosen to follow the Good Shepherd to the degree of ignoring all others. It doesn’t matter what others offer, nor think, the Lord’s sheep have found life needs only the Lord to make life complete in every way.
Life may seem like a circus where barkers call for your attention to their wares. However, you will find what you seek when you focus above the noise to hear the familiar voice that guided you in the past. The same Shepherd that forgave us of our past and adopts us as His own. He will not lead us into the wilderness to be destroyed by unseen evil. Our Good Shepherd lays down His life for his sheep.
Listen for the call of Jesus. He is not just calling you out of your weaknesses and sin. He is calling you into a life of abundance and fullness that no other can offer. Just put your eyes on the Lord and He will lead you out of the stir and confusion caused by too many opinions and too few solutions.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
