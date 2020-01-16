“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me ...” Psalm 23:4
Of all scriptures quoted, this is one of the most repeated. Many soldiers have quoted this verse as they face the foe. Many first responders recall this verse to find courage to face tragedy and conflict. Many families weep as they recite this verse beside the graveside of a loved one.
The reason for such familiarity with this verse is that threatening shadows loom everywhere. No one is exempt from threat. Everyone perceives the possibility of tragic consequences to the next step in life.
The shadow of a dark cloud predicts storms. The shadow of smoke predicts destruction. The shadow of strangers predict uncertainty. Darkness is rarely seen as a good sign. Even in the comfort of home, without light, fear and anxiousness are generated by the unknown. In the time of shadows, we feel alone and helpless. We are unsure of our abilities to navigate through the event. We desire support, help, and protection. The psalmist speaks of having no fear of evil. His reason for confidence is not the size of his threat, but the size of his solution. He sees God as the solution. God can handle anything in our way. God sees when no one else perceives. God looks ahead when others don’t see the present clearly. God has power to coordinate all the galaxies of creation, so surely, He can handle anything happening in our kingdom.
The psalmist is confident because of the presence of the Almighty. We don’t face the darkness alone. The Lord joins us in every situation. He is our guide, our counselor, or provider, our protector, our confidence.
The psalmist is confident because he knows he will make it through the valley by God’s help. Sometimes, making it through the valley means the threat is eliminated. Other times, making it through the valley means we pass through death to life on the other side. Either way, the valley is not a permanent experience. The only permanent experience is that “Thou are with me!”
At my home is a puppy that is afraid of storms. When the dark clouds come, she stands at the door and looks longingly for me to come to the door. With the first clap of thunder, she begins to whine, encouraging me to come for her. She has endured many a storm by sitting on my lap and being cuddled by her owner as the storm passes by.
In John 8:12, Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk I darkness but will have the light of life.” Allow Jesus to join you in the shadows of life and you will make it through!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
