“He leads me beside still waters.” Psalm 23:2
The West Freeway Church of Christ in West Settlement, Texas is the latest place of worship where attenders find their peace destroyed and their lives threatened.
While we celebrate the 71-year-old gentleman who stopped the shooter, some will never feel safe again in a public forum for worship. Law enforcement would consider the 71-year-old “hero” as a sheepdog who guards the sheep. While he may have a “sheepdog” mentality, in God’s eyes we celebrate he is seen as one of the sheep.
This generation has more provided to them than any generation before. Yet, amid bounty, the missing element is the peace to enjoy what is given to us to meet our needs. Insecurity and threat taint our enjoyment of life and blessings that our Good Shepherd wishes to give us. With every blessing seems some threat of harm or danger that prevent us from finding fulfillment and peace in life.
The illustration from today’s scripture is that of a shepherd leading his sheep to still waters. Notice several implications for our age of insecurity.
First, accept the Lord as our shepherd knows what we need. Without water, sheep perish. God knows our needs even before we express concern. He understands our limits. He sympathizes with our weaknesses. His plans are adjusted with reference to what is best for us.
Secondly, understand the Lord seeks to lessen our fears. Sheep are afraid of fast-moving water. They cannot drink in fast water because of the way their noses are made.
Further, the mass of wool on sheep make drowning a possibility if they fall into fast water. Fears arise where life seems more than we can handle. In such cases the Lord seeks solutions to those areas of life where threat causes fear.
Thirdly, it is the shepherd who supplies still water. Still water looks peaceful. The threat has been removed intentionally so we as His sheep will find the refreshment we need. Our shepherd not only provides needs, he eliminates threat so our fears will be replaced with trust.
Finally, the sheep who find fears removed so life can be enjoyed, are those who allow God to lead them through the fearful moments to find a peace that only he can create.
Isaiah 26:3 says, “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.”
Instead of focusing on the latest threat you have felt, keep your trust in the Shepherd and follow Him. He knows what you need. He accepts your weakness and frailties. He adapts to your limits. Trust Him. When you let him lead you, peace will finally be enjoyed.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
