“And Joseph recognized his brothers, but they did not recognize him. And Joseph remembered the dreams that he had dreamed of them. And he said to them, “You are spies; you have come to see the nakedness of the land.” Genesis 42:8-9
Many live lives with skeletons in the closet. Issues from earliest of days continue to haunt. They are the elephant in the room. Life seems altered by the events. Innocence is gone. Bridges are burned. There is no turning back. There is no retracing of steps. Yet all of life seems to be experience with reference to the past.
Such was the case for Joseph. As a young boy, he enjoyed being Jacob’s favorite son. Further, Joseph dreamed of exceeding in life beyond that of his brothers. His brothers despised him for his position and aspirations. They hated him so much, they plotted his death, but sold him into slavery instead. Joseph was expelled from his family and challenged with various difficulties he would have never faced if his brothers had not been so wicked.
In Egypt, God causes Joseph to prosper despite the wickedness. In time he became the most powerful man in Egypt, next only to Pharaoh. Because of Joseph’s management, Egypt stood alone in time of famine as capable of meeting daily needs in life. Among outsiders that came for help, came Joseph’s brothers. They now stand before the brother they rejected begging for assistance. They didn’t recognize him, but he knew who they were. Joseph’s life seems to continually remind him of past atrocities. How is Joseph to respond?
Joseph could see his brothers as his problem. Often, we blame people for our issues. For sure, people are involved in most of our challenges. But we must remember that we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but principalities and powers. Joseph needed to see in addition to brothers, he was dealing with responsibilities delegated to him. Ultimately, Joseph was dealing with trusting God through life. Joseph was dealing with himself as he faced family, job, and God. Joseph’s problem was not external as much as internal.
Joseph needed to see that life is a process for God to show how he rescues us from life’s troubles. The famine brought the brothers who will ultimately bring the family so God can take care of their needs. Their ultimate need is to see God, not Egypt, as their focus and solution.
Joseph needed to trust God has a plan even in the face of problems. Ultimately, this family will find they are the agent of the ultimate blessing to the world. Through them the Savior will come to deliver all mankind.
As you face today’s problem, trust God is at work in the event. Look beyond the moment and respond with reference to your solution, not your problem. Your solution is found in God.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
