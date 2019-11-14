“Be angry and do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your anger and give no opportunity to the devil." Ephesians 4:26-27
Of all the emotions we might have, anger seems to express our culture the best! “Road Rage” is a daily expression on the highway. Mass murderers often have pent-up rage from past injustices they have experienced. Many have “a short fuse” ready to explode at the least provocation.
“Can a Christian legitimately be angry? The answer is “yes!” Note the anger of God in the Old Testament. His anger was an expression of judgment against sin. During the Exodus, the Hebrews provoked God to anger with their rebellion. God’s anger was incited when they worshipped idols or other gods. God’s anger was reflected when they disobeyed His instructions.
Jesus expressed His anger twice by throwing the money changers out of the Temple. Additionally, Jesus expressed anger at the Pharisees when they allowed legalism to override compassion and care for needy on the Sabbath.
Anger is an emotion based on something we value or believe that is threatened. Acceptable anger is a determined response based on a settled conviction. Acceptable anger is consistent with God’s will and purpose. Believers should be angry at sin but loving toward people. Anger that imitates the righteousness of the Lord is acceptable.
Can a Christian express unacceptable anger? The answer is “Yes!” Unacceptable anger is selfish, out of control, and vindictive. Anger becomes a sin when it turns into bitterness, resentful, and vindictive. When anger is an attempt to “get even,” we take the place of God. We are never to pay evil for evil. We are to forgive one another and pray for our enemies. Instead of being overcome by evil, we overcome evil with good.
Notice how we don’t allow insults and injuries to foster irreverent anger. We realize that anger tends to fester if we continue to rehearse the offense. Therefore, we deal with it immediately so that we keep ourselves from concocting a plan that the devil controls instead of God. When we realize that many murders are expressions of anger between friends and relatives, we sense how quickly emotions are out of control. It is when we don’t allow any offense to move into the next day, that we remain under God’s control and approval.
Be angry, but don’t sin. Represent Jesus and you will control life instead of allowing life to control you.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
