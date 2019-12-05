“The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Psalm 23:1
The most popular psalm is Psalm 23! While its message is a source of inspiration and comfort, its practice is the real celebration of life. The beginning line is packed with implications for victorious living, “The LORD is my shepherd!”
This statement seems casual. Yet, unpacked, this is one of the most profound of the Bible. The subject is not us, but God. We are never the source of comfort, provision, wisdom, safety, promise, or satisfaction. God is the source of all of life’s worth. People who see themselves as the center of the universe live in concern of threat and trouble. People who see God as the center of the universe live peacefully under the His care.
Even the word, “LORD,” is significant. In Hebrew this is the personal unspoken name of God. It is a personal name God reveals to those who properly relate to Him in which His covenant promises are forever granted. To call the creator, “LORD,” is to affirms His complete control of everything we see or experience, even our own life. To call Him, “Lord,” is to allow God to dictate what life will be as we submit to His plan.
The LORD is “Shepherd!” To call the sovereign controller of the universe as “Shepherd” is to acknowledge God cares and provides for his creation. He protects, guides, provides, serves, and maintains those who call Him, “Shepherd.” God as Shepherd is a God who focuses of serving us. He is not waiting to be pleased by our care of Him. His focus is on our existence, not His own.
More, to call God “Shepherd,” is to imply we are like sheep. Sheep are helpless, hapless, creatures that need constant guidance, protection, and provision, to avoid disastrous consequences. When we admit God is the Shepherd, we admit we are in need!
Note the personal touch to this statement, “My Shepherd.” Comfort and peace in life comes when we feel comfortable to claim God as our own. It is as if we own God. We claim him as our own when God owns us. The reality of this relationship is at His initiative, not ours. For some reason He has chosen to be our protector, provider, and guide. He has decided to claim us as His own. Our ability to claim Him as “My shepherd” is the product of His constant effort to live with us and face each moment of each day so that we live without a need or care.
If today, your life is filled with threat, worry, or concern, realize these emotions occur when you look for your solutions in yourself. Safety, peace, and fulfillment occurs when God is the source, not us. Why not draw near the one that is the source of everything in life you need, and trust in His faithfulness. After all, He is the One who made you. He is the one who chose you. He is the one who has a plan for you. He is the one who controls everything you will ever face. He loves you and will never forsake you. Stay close and celebrate God is “Your Shepherd.” When you can claim Him that personally, you will settle down and relax.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
