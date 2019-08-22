He said to him, “Tend my sheep.” John 21:16
Recently, I met a lady who has an unusual way of caring for her dogs. Unlike most dogs who live in the backyard, or stay in the house, this person has two dogs she has trained to live in the pasture. When hearing this unusual location to keep a dog, I asked why they lived in the pasture, she said, they live with the sheep they protect.
The two dogs are Great Pyrenees dogs. These dogs have beautiful long white hair, and weigh from 85 to 100 pounds. They originated on the border of France and Spain in the Pyrenees Mountains and some evidence suggests they were there as far back as 1000 B.C. These dogs have gentle and affectionate temperament. But they are territorial and protective of their surroundings. While patient and tolerant, they are fearless and loyal to their charges of either humans or animals.
The reason the two dogs live up to their character is they protect the sheep. Night and day, they stay with the sheep. Their entire focus in life is sheep. Because they are present, the owner of the sheep is confidant the sheep are safe.
These dogs do not seek the comfort of the house. Neither do they live each day without a care. Their lives have been lost in their assignment to care for others.
Our scripture for today is a command given to Peter by Jesus after Peter had been unfaithful. The reason Peter was unfaithful is his focus was on himself, instead of his assignment. This command, “Tend my sheep,” is Jesus recommissioning Peter to the tasks the Lord had given him to perform for the rest of his life.
In our society, we seem self-centered. Self-centered people have difficulty seeing the needs of others. To be what Jesus desires, we must die to self and live for Christ. Our proof we love Jesus is how we, “tend his sheep.” If we have been touched by Jesus our character should reflect a focus and love for others, not ourselves.
Why not cultivate a sheepdog mentality. Just think how safe our world would feel if we all lived for the welfare of those around us. Leave the comfort and find the joy of making a difference by the way you care.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
