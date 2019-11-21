“The end of all things is at hand; therefore be self-controlled and sober minded for the sake of your prayers.” 1 Peter 4:7
This time of year reminds me of the family gathering at my grandmother’s home for Thanksgiving. The house would feel like an ant hill with children stirring, the men circled in conversation, and the women busy in the kitchen.
It seemed all had different focuses, but everyone waited for the signal to come and eat. About the time the house was filled with the aromas of dressing, sweet potatoes, and, turkey, and ham, someone would come to the door of the kitchen and say, “Are you ready? It will be just a few more minutes.” With that announcement, all would stop what they were doing to kill time and begin to wash hands and stage toward the dining room to find their place at the festivities that brought us together. Because we had warning, we were ready to enjoy as soon as we heard the call to come.
Peter’s statement in 1 Peter 4:7 is an announcement to ready us for festivities the Lord has prepared for us. This announcement encourages us to stop what we are doing and focus on being ready for the call to come.
To say, “the end of all things is at hand,” is not an announcement of the cessation of life. It is the announcement that preparations are complete. It is a positive statement increasing anticipation of festivities we have anticipated with excitement for a long time. While it may mean that we stop frivolous activity that is just killing time, it is not a statement of gloom. It is a statement of joy. This is not something to avoid. This is something encouraging us to be at the front of the line.
But to be ready one must prepare. The preparation Peter encourages is to “be self-controlled and sober minded.” As grandchildren we may have been wild and “out of controlled” when no announcement had been made. However, tell us the meal is ready and we begin to do what we should be doing. We become focused and self-controlled preparing for the call to come.
With each passing year, the preparations of the past are precious memories. However the memories of the past are reminders of the present. Even now we should consider living life with focus and self-control because the announcement to be ready has already been made. Jesus has gone to prepare a place for us and its time to enjoy the festivities. The next call is one that all who are ready will enjoy!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
