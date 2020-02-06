“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.” Psalm 23:6
Our outlook on life has much to do with our expectancy in the future. If our outlook is negative, our hearts will be filled with fear and doubt. If our outlook is positive, our hearts will be filled with celebration and confidence.
Our outlook is an expression of our belief about the future. When storms threaten, we prepare for time when electrical power might be out and need of food and water is difficult to find. With the outlook of storms we prepare for the worst. Yet, the child that goes to bed on Christmas Eve can hardly sleep because their outlook about the next morning is so exciting, they can’t wait. With the outlook of gifts, we prepare for the best.
Our outlook is a catalyst for our actions. If we expect trouble, we lock doors, carry weapons, criticize others, and run for our lives. If we expect blessings, we open doors, hug necks, speak affirming, and gather for fun and fellowship.
David concludes in Psalm 23 with a positive optimistic outlook on life. Previously he spoke of needs of places to rest, restore and recuperate. He identified enemies and had walked thru the shadow of death. Yet, thru all this, He had learned that God is his Shepherd. He provides and protects. He comforts and guides. He is ever with us and faithfully assuring that all of life is under control because the Shepherd is the answer to everything he faces.
While David does not know what the future holds, he knows who holds his future. He sees God as a faithful Shepherd forever taking care of him. He sees nothing in his future that God will not handle. His eyes are fixed on the Lord who knows what is best, who can handle any situation, who has promised to be faithful regardless of our ineptness, God’s plans reach before us forever and ever.
Seeing God as the solution to life, David concludes that every day will conclude with a showing of God’s goodness and kind acts of love that verify, tomorrow can always be seen with a positive expectancy, God has it.
David knows his life will end with eternal fellowship with God. With that outlook, today is but the next step to something better. Look for your faithful Shepherd today and relax. He has it! You will make it! Just follow Him.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
