“He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.” Psalm 23:3
With so much violence in our world, we search for a way to deal with the threats that come from other people. Friendliness and hospitality of past years has been replaced with cameras and “conceal and carry.” An openness to help a stranger or offer a “hitch-hiker” a ride is gone. Our sense of community has been lost in a defense posture of living our own world without regard for the welfare of others.
The psalmist speaks of a “path of righteousness.” Literally, the Hebrew word translated, “path,” could be translated track. A track is a way someone walked before. Some tracks are difficult to follow because, so few have traveled it, it is difficult to discern direction. Other tracks become well worn paths as entire flocks of sheep tend to walk the same path every day. A track can become so worn, it becomes a ditch caused by travel and erosion.
Not every path or track leads to the same destiny. The psalmist speaks of the path that leads to righteousness. Righteousness is a legal, moral, ethical way to dealing with others. Those on the path of righteousness live by “the Golden Rule.” “They do unto others as they would have others do unto themselves.” They drive safely lest they harm someone. They are polite and considerate. They are compassionate and forgiving. They are helpful and patient.
People who go by “the Golden Rule,” love because they have been shown the way by the Good Shepherd. It is only the Good Shepherd that knows the seldom traveled path of righteousness. It is only the Good Shepherd that sees His purpose as dying for the sheep. Sheep who follow the Good Shepherd see how to love others because He first loved them as the example to follow.
One final note, “Sheep need to be led to find the path of righteousness. We, like sheep, wander without purpose or walk the same way by habit. Rarely have we set a goal to reach a destiny. Most are striving to survive without looking much further than the next challenge. If we are to ever find the path to godly living, we must have God guide us to that destiny. Fallen mankind will never discover such a wonderful way to live on their own.
Why not allow Jesus to lead you through today? Allow him to show how you move thru the day and find the ultimate end is that you have lived so much like your Savior, others praise him for the way he has led you down a different path uncommon to the world but highly valued in today’s struggle to survive.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
