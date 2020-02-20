“Now when he was in Jerusalem at the Passover Feast, many believed in his name when they saw the signs that he was doing. But Jesus on his part did not entrust himself to them, because he knew all people and needed no one to bear witness about man, for he himself knew what was in man.” John 2:23-25
“Do you believe in Jesus Christ?” When asked, this question seeks the level of trust one has in Jesus. Some trusted His teaching. He was one who spoke with authority. If one wanted to learn more about the scriptures, Jesus was the one to trust.
Others trusted Jesus for His provision. The multitudes fed by Jesus with more than they could eat wanted to be near the Lord. If one was in need, Jesus was the one to offer provision and supply.
Many trusted Jesus as the political leader Israel needed. The nation was oppressed by foreign rule. New leadership was needed. If one wanted change in the political scene, Jesus was the best option on the horizon.
Great numbers trusted Jesus for physical healing. Wherever Jesus traveled, people with a myriad of physical ailments came to Him for healing. If one sought relief from illness, Jesus was the physician that had the cure.
A few trusted Jesus could overcome death. More than one will celebrate renewed fellowship with departed friend or family because Jesus brought them back to life. If one grappled with grief, Jesus was the source of relief.
The real question to be asked is, “Do I trust Jesus in everything?” Do I trust Jesus when I can’t understand what is happening? Do I trust Jesus when His purpose is different than mine? Do I trust Jesus when I face the storms of life? Do I trust Jesus when it is unpopular to do so?
This scripture today reveals that Jesus had trouble believing their faith because He knew their hearts. They had faith in His power but not in His person. Real faith extends beyond the next temporary solution to temporary problems. He came for more than political wins, and physical healing. He desired to filled us with more than just the next meal. His goal is greater than restoring fellowship in a fallen world. His aim was an eternal fellowship with Him where there is not darkness, tears, or illness.
Do you trust Jesus enough to make His will as your own? Do you trust His love enough to know His answer is best? Do you trust Jesus enough to allow Him to use you and your life as He sees fit?
Move beyond the temporary request and see Jesus establishes an eternal fellowship with Him for those who believe He has made it possible. When you come to the point that you trust Jesus completely is when Jesus will become even more real to you than you feel right now.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.