“When Daniel knew that the document had been signed, he went to his house where he had windows in his upper chamber open toward Jerusalem. He got down on his knees three times a day and prayed and gave thanks before his God, as he had done previously.” Daniel 6:10
Our culture is consumed with competing ideas and values that cause conflicts and stress. Everyone feels correct in their own eyes, but views are so diverse, all can’t be right. Amid the storm of ideologies that rage in our society, the Christian can feel alienated and even attacked. Such was the case for Daniel.
Daniel was a young man snatched from his home and transported over 500 miles away to a strange culture that did not understand nor accept God as supreme. Despite pressure to become approved as a like-minded citizen of this new culture, Daniel continued disciplines that kept him focused on God. Key was his practice of praying in his home three times per day.
To pressure Daniel to submit to worshipping the King instead of God, a new decree condemned anyone who prayed to any god. All worship was due to the King. Nothing new is seen in cultures who wish to eliminate God from their focus. Similar pressure is seen today. But Daniel gives a pattern we should consider in response.
Daniel continued to express his faith. Without reference to man’s opinion, Daniel was unchanged in his habits of praying three times per day to God. Daniel did not allow his culture to warp his faith. His focus and practice of meeting God superseded any voices he might have heard.
Daniel retained confidence in his God. His prayers were not with reference to threat, but with thanksgiving to a faithful God he talked with every day. Confidence will never be found in circumstances that change by the moment. Only when our reference point is the unchanging God of the universe can we relax and enjoy.
Daniel impacted his culture. Without complaint or charge, Daniel comely trusted God in every situation he faced. Even unbelievers saw a continence and consistency that was undeniable. When you commit yourself to serve the living God, even your society will respect you for your dedication and witness.
By the way, Daniel came through without a scratch and the opposition disappeared in due time. Cultures come and go, but God remains the same. Stop trying to see which way the wind is blowing and listen for the still small voice of the God of the universe. There in will be your peace!
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. From the Shepherd's Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
