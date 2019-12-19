"When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.’ And they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger. And when they saw it, they made known the saying that had been told them concerning this child.” Luke 2:15-17
We know of the announcement to the shepherds at the birth of Jesus. This supernatural event would be difficult to explain to others who never have known such an experience. Shepherds in the darkness of night are captivated by the presence of angels. Their visible presence would be astounding to experience.
If you were alone in the woods at night, and had angels appear all around, what would you do? Some would exit with such haste; a new path would be found in the forest the next day. Few would hear any message the angels would deliver for fear of the intentions of such a phenomenal event.
That night, the shepherds received a message from God. The long-awaited Savior was born in Bethlehem. All of Judaism was waiting with anticipation of this event. These shepherds had knowledge the rest of the world was desiring to hear. The experience of the angelic host enhanced their experience. Just think of the emotions the shepherds must have felt. No performance of man would ever equal such an event. One might wonder what could top such an event.
The response of the shepherds is a note for the seeker of today. To make their experience complete, the shepherds decided to see this Savior themselves. They wanted more than a dramatic presentation from angels. They needed more than an inspiring message from heaven. They needed personal experience.
Scripture records, “They went with haste and found Mary and Joseph and the baby lying in a manger.” For shepherds, haste means a change of plans. Sheep bedded for the night must be awakened and herded in the direction the shepherds desire to go. The priority of a personal experience needed to supersede previous agendas if this announcement was to become personal. Without delay and regardless of difficulty, they came to see for themselves what the angels had said.
This season move beyond the role of a spectator, to the role of being a witness. Experience for yourself what others have told you has happened. Personal experience will always trump second-hand information any day. When you speak from personal experience, your message will be more authentic and believable.
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
