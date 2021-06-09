Freedom Rock Christian Fellowship Church opens community resource center

A Meridian church is helping to meet the needs of the community by opening a resource center.
“We just thank God that we can be transformers of the lives in the community,” Elder-elect Betty Cole said Monday as members and guests gathered at Freedom Rock Christian Fellowship Church to celebrate the opening of the Rock Community Resource Center.
The center, located inside the church, includes a pantry of non-perishable food, as well as personal items like diapers. The center will be available to church and community members in Meridian.
Cole, the director of the community center, said before the start of the center she would do a lot of work for the community on her own because of the church's mission of giving back through service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cole has seen an increased need from families and the homeless community.
"Now we can meet the needs of the people,” she said.
“We envision the Rock Community Resource Center to become one of those places where people can receive basic needs,” said Bishop-elect LaBaron Hedgemon.
The church has not set a specific date or time when people can receive items, but an announcement will be made on social media, Hedgemon said. He hopes that in the future the center will expand and have its own space.
The center is located at Freedom Rock Christian Fellowship Church located on 5718 5th Street in Meridian.
