First Christian Church hosts organ concert Sunday

First Christian Church Meridian invites the public to join them for the third of four Evenings of Organ Meditations at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. The 30-minute concert will be performed by Teodora Mitze-Circiumaru, organist and choir director at First Christian Church.
Organ music lovers will have the opportunity to listen to classical compositions like those of Johann Sebastian Bach (dating from pre-baroque to the 21st century period) and hymn tune arrangements in the sanctuary of the church.
“Johann Sebastian Bach is the most important guru in the classical music world,” said Mitze-Circiumaru. “Most of today’s compositions are based on his work, especially the organ music. He was a prolific composer, leaving behind over 1000 works, and he was an excellent organist and improviser as well. It is a privilege to be able to play his music and an honor to share it with the public.
“We’ve all been shaken by the lifestyle changes that this pandemic brought with it, and I, for one, missed making music and the joy that brings. We’re not out of the woods yet, but maybe we’ll feel better after a little bit of Bach.”
The concerts are free and will conclude with a final one on Aug. 29, beginning at 5 p.m. For those wishing to make a contribution, an offering plate will be near the church entrance. All gifts will benefit the church’s music program. First Christian Church is located at 1301 23rd Avenue. For more information, call the church at 601-693-1425.
“Teodora Mitze-Circiumaru is a talented organist who we are fortunate to have in Meridian and at First Christian Church,” said Rev. Dr. Mark Benson. “Through these concerts, we look forward to sharing her gifts with the wider community.”
About Teodora Mitze-Circiumaru:
As a young girl in Romania, she started playing the piano when she was in fourth grade. She later discovered in high school she wanted to play the organ and began to take private lessons. She holds both bachelor's and master’s degrees in organ performance.
