First Baptist Church of Lauderdale celebrates anniversary

The First Baptist Church of Lauderdale will be celebrating its 46th anniversary on Sunday.
The day's events include Bible study (Sunday school) for all ages at 9:30 a.m., the Celebration Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m. and a homecoming lunch in the Family Life Center.
Dr. John Maxey will bring the message. He is the Lauderdale Baptist Association missions director and is the strategist for all of the combined work of the local Southern Baptist Convention churches. Jodi Baldner, the church pianist, has planned a program of worship for the event. In addition to Kenny Irby directing the congregational music, special music will be provided by Tracy Barnhill and Chuck Niehuss.
FBC Lauderdale began as a mission work of the First Baptist Church of Meridian. The congregation first met in the Lauderdale Community Center until moving to what has been affectionately referred to as “the mission house.” Worship services were held in the little house and Sunday School classes met in the house. Classes that could not fit in the house met under a tree, weather permitting, or even in cars if the need called for it.
The first sanctuary built by the congregation was used for many years and now houses adult education space, the church offices and the library. The church, located at 3659 Lauderdale Road, has grown to include a beautiful modern worship facility and a Family Life Center that contains a full-size gymnasium, a large stage, a huge kitchen, dining room, two classrooms and restrooms downstairs. The second floor contains a large youth suite, four additional classrooms, and more restrooms.
The Sunday schedule:
9:30 a.m. Sunday School
10:45 a.m. Worship Service
4 p.m. Choir Rehearsal
5 p.m. Worship Service
6 p.m. Discipleship Groups
- Children
- Youth
- Women – “Lord, I Want to Know You” study
- Men – “33: Authentic Manhood”
Wednesday schedule:
6:15 p.m. Fellowship Meal – all ages
6:30 p.m. Adult Prayer Meeting
Youth Ministry
Team KID (Kids In Discipleship)
* All Wednesday night activities are in the Family Life Center.
Pastor: Richie Davis
Church Phone: 601-679-5586
