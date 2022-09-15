Evangel Temple hosts Jonathan Cahn Sunday

Author and speaker Jonathan Cahn will be at Evangel Temple at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Cahn caused a worldwide stir with the release of his first book, "The Harbinger", which became an instant New York Times best seller and brought him to national and international prominence. His next four books were all New York Times best sellers, "The Mystery of the Shemitah", "The Book of Mysteries", "The Paradigm, and "The Oracle".
Long before writing these books, Kahn was known for opening the deep mysteries of Scripture and bringing forth messages of prophetic import. He leads Hope of the World, an international outreach of the word, teachings, and compassion projects for the needy around the world. He also leads the Jerusalem Center/Beth Israel, made up of people of all backgrounds, just outside New York City, in Wayne, New Jersey.
