Episcopal Church of the Mediator hosts barbecue Oct. 24

Baked goods, barbecue plates, and a raffle will be a few of the highlights at the 51st annual Episcopal Church of the Mediator Barbecue that will take place on Oct. 24 in Meridian.
“Things will be a little bit different this year, because of the COVID-19 virus, but we are really excited to continue this tradition,” said Dana VanVeckhoven, barbeque chair. “The majority of the cooking has been done in the church kitchen so everybody can feel comfortable about where it’s coming from.”
Last year, the barbeque raised $16,000 and was used to fund grants to community service organizations such as Boy Scouts Troop 40, Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter, Community Foundation of East Mississippi, Partners in Recovery Disaster Committee, East Mississippi Animal Rescue, Feed by Faith, The Free Clinic of Meridian, Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, Illuminations Center for Dyslexia, Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, Meridian Freedom Project, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Wesley House Community Center and West Hills Elementary.
“We really debated on whether to have the barbecue this year, but we felt called to do it, and because we believe the earnings for non-profit was needed at this time,” VanVeckhoven said. “We pressed forward and contacted the CDC and they gave us the go-ahead as long as we followed the guidelines.”
Although all the cooking and selling for the fund-raiser is now done at the church, the event began at the fairgrounds during the Mississippi/Alabama State Fair.
The church set up a booth at the fair for many years and served breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Church members decided to move the event to the church grounds and the “Mediator Barbeque” was born.
Barbecue plates and the freezer bake sale are a popular draw. The pulled pork plates are $10 and include baked beans, coleslaw, texas toast, and a drink. Pulled pork by the pound will be available. Take-out and curbside pick up only from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The baked goods sale will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature frozen casseroles, soups, spaghetti sauces, jambalaya, as well as an array of desserts and jams.
“Our members have really been cooking for several months for the freezer bake sale,” VanVeckhoven said. “We feel like this is an opportunity for people to come and get homemade things they can keep in their freezer because people are eating in more.”
There will be a fine arts raffle for a king-sized hand-pieced quilt by Robert Herrington. Raffle tickets are $1 and may be purchased in advance at the church office or on-site. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m. The bookstore will be open also.
Masks will be required.
The church is located at 3831 35th Ave.
To order tickets go to https://episcopal-church-of-the-mediator.square.site #liftupyourhearts or call 601-483-3959.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.