Enterprise United Methodist Church will celebrate its first worship service in their new sanctuary Sunday – a little over three years since the 80-year-old church was accidentally destroyed by fire.
John Wesley Leeks, the church’s pastor said he is looking forward to the dedication of the new building.
“It is really exciting and a blessing to be coming back home,” Leeks said. “It has not been a process that was super easy, and a couple of times this pastor wondered how we were going to do it, but, in was in those times when we prayed and sought God’s guidance he always made the way.”
Since the fire in January of 2016, the congregation of EUMC has been meeting at Enterprise Baptist Church. The Rev. Malcolm Phillips, and his congregation offered their facilities as a place of worship for the EUMC congregation.
“They hosted us rent, and utilities free which we estimate has been a gift to us in excess of $40,000,” Leeks said. “They opened the doors to us because they knew we were in need. A few years back they outgrew their sanctuary so in order to keep it to one service they worshiped in their gym.
“It was an act of generosity that has truly been a huge blessing.”
Leek and his congregation welcome all who have supported EUMC throughout this process to come Sunday and celebrate with them. Services will begin at 2 p.m. with a dessert reception following. The church is located on the corner of River Road and Hwy. 513 in Enterprise.
Church facts:
The new church is built all on one level, unlike the previous one which had two levels, making it more accessible to people with disabilities. The total square footage of the building is 13,000 square feet. This includes the sanctuary, two offices, nursery, five classrooms, bathrooms, a half-court basketball area and a courtyard between the sanctuary and other rooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.