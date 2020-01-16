This weekend, GracePointe @ Christ Community Worship Center, located at 8522 Hwy 39 North, Meridian, will welcome evangelist, author and Christian television personality, Sandra Hancock of Sandra Hancock Ministries to their "2020 Clear Vision Rally!"
Sandra Hancock will be ministering at both sessions of the Rally, which will is scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday and10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sandra Hancock has a television ministry that spans from Las Vegas, Nev. to Pensacola, Fla. Her television program, "Voice of Hope," airs on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network), CTN (Christian Television Network) and numerous other television affiliates. Additionally, Sandra delivers the Gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide via her online channel at Youtube.com/shministries.
Sandra Hancock will be available after each rally session to personally greet attendees and autograph copies of her newest book, "Hope Is On The Way."
GracePointe Pastor Randall Sims said The "2020 Clear Vision Rally" will be instrumental (for those who attend) in highlighting the high levels of hope and encouragement that God is calling each of them to operate in during this new year.
“Attendees can expect to depart each session with clarity of mind and spirit, and even with clarity concerning God's provision for their physical bodies,” Sims said.
Admission at each session is free of charge; Offerings will be received. For more information, contact GracePointe at (601) 692-6103, or online at Facebook.com/GracePointeMeridian.
