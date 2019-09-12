Churches plan marathon Bible reading Sept. 25-28

The East Lauderdale Covenant Churches of the Meridian District will be holding a Bible Reading Marathon on the front lawn of the College Park United Methodist Church from Wednesday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in lieu of its traditional revival services.
The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. with Mayor Percy Bland tentatively scheduled to read, beginning with Genesis 1, said Paul Raley, the chairman of the event planning committee. We envision that the reading will generally involve 15-minute blocks of time, beginning at 10 a.m. and continue non-stop through Revelation 22:21 on Saturday, Sept. 28. We estimate that approximately 360 blocks of 15 minutes will be required for the completion of this mission.
“We would be blessed and thankful if you would commit to reading God’s word for at least one 15-minute block,” Raley said, “Better yet, we invite you to form a team or teams from your congregation or other affiliations to be responsible for more than one of the scheduled blocks. We envision a time of worshipful celebration once the reading has ended, but cannot pinpoint the exact time on Saturday.
“We invite and encourage as many as will, including families, to join us in reading God’s word over our community. Don’t be dissuaded for fear of mispronouncing proper names. Come to listen and to pray as the word is being read, songs being sung, and liturgical dance offered in worship. Come help us facilitate this 72+ hours ministry event."
Where did the idea for the Bible Reading Marathon come from?
“Other communities have held Bible Reading Marathons, many in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer,” Raley said. “About two years ago our Monday Night Bible Study group was studying the book of Nehemiah and we found that after the protracted reading of God’s word revival broke out. So, I began to envision something similar for our church in the Zero Community.
“However, it seemed that such an undertaking might be beyond us. I brought the possibility before a meeting of the East Lauderdale Covenant Churches earlier this year. It was suggested that instead of having the traditional revival services that we conduct the Bible Reading Marathon instead.”
Four things Raley said they hoped to accomplish with the Bible Reading Marathon:
(1) Greater unity and cooperation in ministry within the covenant churches (ELCC); (2) that other churches, denominations, and organizations will join us as a demonstration of Christian unity and a bold declaration of the transformative power of God’s word; (3) that individual and collective transformation will happen to such an extent that our city and county will be impacted for our good and God’s glory; (4) that there will be a renewed love for Scripture among the people of God.
The Scriptural basis for the Bible Reading Marathon is as follows: (1) Hebrews 4:12 – “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” (2) Isaiah 55:11 – “So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish what I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.”
“It is God’s word that creates, sustains, quickens, enlightens, enables, and comforts,” Raley said. “What more do we need?”
For more information or to indicate your desire to participate, contact Raley, 601-479-6723 or paulraley@comcast.net.
Cheryl Owens coordinates religion news for The Meridian Star. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
