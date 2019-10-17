Chunky Baptist Church will celebrate 125 years of being “Anchored in the Faith” on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Since its beginning in September of 1894, the church has seen much growth in membership and has made many improvements since its inception.
Johnnie Jean Luke, the longest attending member of Chunky Baptist Church, has fond memories of growing up in the church and has served under the leadership of 17 pastors.
“I have lived in Chunky and been a part of Chunky Baptist Church since I was about two years old, and I will be 82 in January,” Luke said. “I can remember in my teenage years we had a large youth group and we were all like family.
“In 1958 my husband Jerry and I were married there, and we also raised our four children there. Over the years our five grandchildren have attended here also. Chunky Baptist Church ordained my son-in-law to the ministry and we were very blessed to have been a part of that.”
Luke described the church as a very loving and giving group of believers.
“I feel so blessed to have been a part of Chunky Baptist Church basically all of my life,” Luke said. “The outpouring of love and support from our church is so great that it is very hard to put into words.”
Homecoming services will begin at 10 a.m. with special music and memory time. The message will be brought by Jim Futral followed by food and fellowship.
History of the Church
In Sept. 1894, Chunky Baptists made the first move toward the organization of a church. Mr. Levi Jones donated a plot of land about 100 yards west of the present corporation limits on the north side of Hwy. 80 (where the Sam Usher-Arnold house now stands) for the church site. The population of Chunky, with the leadership and help of God, constructed a small and humble church building. Upon construction of this building, a group of Baptists from a vicinity immediately South of Chunky, known as Chunkeyville, came and brought with them the organization of a church.
To this organization, those members from Chunky desiring membership with this church united to form the First Baptist Church of Chunky. Though it was small, and the building was at first rather crude, there was a genuine spirit of worship, and Godliness prevailed throughout the beginning, and first and hardest years of growth.
On March 8, 1966, work began on the foundation for a new church. The new church was constructed on Commerce St., about two blocks north of the present Chunky Post Office corner of Commerce St. and Hwy. 80. In that year, Rev. Carlton Jones began his tenure as pastor on July 3. Through God’s divine guidance, the building was completed. The first worship service in the new facility was held Nov. 6, 1966.
Dedication and Homecoming services were held Dec. 11, 1966. On Aug. 18, 1975, the Church voted to construct the family life building for additional space. Construction was completed in March of 1976. In Dec. of 1997, the plyboard in the family life building was replaced with paneling and in 1999 the gym was air-conditioned.
As outreach and outing needs grew, church vans were purchased in 1998 and 2019. An extensive sanctuary refurbishing (including carpet, paint, and decorative items) was done in 2005 and again in 2014. Beautification along the Hwy. 80 side of the church included, in 2005, a flagpole and a Ten Commandments display, both courtesy of the church’s youth, and in 2008, the installation of a new lighted sign donated by Carson and Glenda Stewart. The large wooden cross previously used for Easter Sundays was permanently situated, and roses were planted along the ramp. Extensive upgrading and updating of the pastor’s home was done in 2013. and is again underway in 2019.
As of 2019, Chunky Baptist Church has had 31 pastors, eight of those were interim. There have been 14 ministers of music. Nine members have been called into the ministry. Bro. Hal Bates of Collinsville is currently serving the church as interim pastor. The church is located on the corner of Hwy. 80 and Adams St.
