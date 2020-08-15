“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
As we read the rest of this chapter, we will realize this chapter was recorded to celebrate life, not death. While it includes heaven, it includes life on earth, as well. Notice some of the admonitions to be experienced here today.
While we may live in a life of trouble, we are not to be troubled, because we believe in God the Father and in Jesus (v.1). There is a divine plan for our lives that exceeds any events or challenges we face here. When we look to the Lord, we see the one who holds eternity in His hands.
We are encouraged in this scripture to believe we are to do the works Jesus has been doing. He said the works we will do are even greater (v.12). We have an assignment. We are Jesus’s representatives. We are His messengers. Our life is to be lived with divine purpose. As we live life to fulfill God’s purpose, prayer is the powerful connection where Jesus says, ask in my name and I will do it (v. 13). When our life credits Jesus’s glory our prayers will be answered.
We live with the presence of the Holy Spirit who is sent to be our comforter and guide (Vv. 16, 26). He empowers us to do God’s will. Yet, He teaches us all things we need to know and helps us remember all things Jesus has said so with fresh, clear thought, we can address a fallen world that does not understand.
We have a unique characteristic to show the world as we meet others each day. We keep His commandments(v.15). Chief among those commandments is the commandment to love one another in such a way that people note we are followers of Jesus (15:12). This love is a celebration of God’s love to us. It is not a celebration of the virtues of those around. We even love our enemies.
Finally, we are to live in peace(v.27). That peace is not a product of circumstances. It is a gift from the Lord. Our peace is founded on the confidence that while we don’t know what the future holds, we know who holds the future.
In this one chapter is all the encouragement we need to be God’s people in the world we face. Let’s obey his last words to His disciples in this chapter, “Rise, let us go from here.”
Dr. John Temple is chaplain of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. From the Shepherd’s Heart is published Fridays in The Meridian Star.
