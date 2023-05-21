Clancy Slay, of Quitman, was one of nine University of Southern Mississippi students recently recognized by USM’s Center for Community Engagement as a recipient of the Citizen Scholar Award.
The Citizen Scholars program recognizes undergraduate students who have made significant contributions to their communities by incorporating service and community engagement into their academic experience, according to a news release from USM’s Office of University Communications.
Students who earn 100+ service hours, participate in a community-engaged learning experience, and complete a reflective exit interview are eligible to be recognized as Citizen Scholars.
“The Citizen Scholars program recognizes students who show a deep commitment to service and honors the different ways they contribute to the community as student leaders, scholars, researchers, and future professionals,” said Christy Kayser, director of CCE. “We continue to be impressed with their stellar records and the amazing work they do on campus and in the community.”
Slay, a healthcare marketing major, was recognized for completing 147 service hours through volunteer work with Forrest General Hospital. Her community-engaged learning experience was as the Make-A-Wish liaison for Chi Omega Sorority through which she organized events that helped raise more than $50,000 for the local and national Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.