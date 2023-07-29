Randy Pope of Hill Real Estate Group was featured in the nationwide and international edition of Top Agent Magazine in June 2023.
Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals and affiliates in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.
“I am deeply honored to have the strengths and talents of myself and my associates being recognized and chosen as a subject for Top Agent Magazine,” Pope said in a news release from the magazine.
To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine, all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. All candidates are then evaluated based upon production and professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for, according to the magazine’s editor.
Pope graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in forestry and wildlife management. He previously spent 43 years in land and timber acquisition, management and sales before migrating to comprehensive recreational development.
