Six Meridian Community College students recently received their Surgical Technology Program pins during a ceremony in the MCC Foundation Chapel.
Students honored were Myra Boler and Tenesha Pringle, both of Meridian; Sara Scales of Pelahatchie; Chandler Stovall of Philadelphia; Alex Tarpley of Demopolis, Alabama; and Jessica Walley of Richton.
During the ceremony, Paul Ford, Surgical Technology Program director, told family and friends about the camaraderie the students developed, and he shared a bit about the students’ personalities as he presented them with special medallions.
MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner told the students the college is excited about their future and proud of them.
“You’ve made an important career choice. Health care is a difficult area in the world in which we live, and your decision to work on the frontline will have a real impact on our community and the people you will help,” he said.
Pinning ceremonies symbolize welcoming newly graduated or soon-to-be graduated students into the profession.
“Each student receives a pin that serves as a reminder of their commitment, and I am delighted to have this opportunity to pin them in this ceremony,” Ford said. “The right to wear this pin reminds them of who they are in this profession.”
Officials with the program’s clinical affiliates and college administrators were also recognized during the ceremony.
The College’s Surgical Technology Program prepares an individual to serve as a surgical team member to assist the surgeon in providing optimum patient outcomes. The program includes all aspects of surgery, including the role of second assistant and circulator.
