Pet of the Week: Tootsie

Sex: Female
Age: 12 weeks
Breed: Tortoise-shell Calico
Young and inquisitive, Tootsie, a 12-week-old Tortoise-shell Calico, is looking to find her forever family where she can get plenty of chin scratches and attention.
A socialite, Tootsie is very friendly and outgoing, making sure the closest person is petting her and politely reminding them when they stop. Her calm demeanor makes her an ideal companion to snuggle up with and watch television or read a book.
Tootsie is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control.
To see Tootsie or other adoptable pets visit City of Meridian MS Adoptable Animals on Facebook. For adoptions or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
