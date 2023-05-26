Pet of the Week: Smoke

Sex: Female
Age: 1 to 1.5 years
Breed: Pit-mix
Smoke, a happy and energetic young dog, is ready for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control.
With boundless energy, Smoke loves to explore, meet new people and have a great time. Whether it’s playtime or nap time, she approaches every day with an enthusiastic attitude.
Smoke is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs and loves to meet new people.
To meet Smoke or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meridian Animal Control will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.
