Pet of the Week: Shelton

Sex: Male
Age: 1 year
Breed: Pit-mix
Shelton, a male pit-mix, is a high energy, active dog looking for a best friend to take him exploring. Enthusiastic about walks and comfortable on a leash, he is ready and eager for new adventures.
After a day of fun, Shelton loves to settle down and address his other passion, treats. He is especially fond of Pup-Peroni.
Shelton gets along well with people and other animals and is very good with children. He is an ideal family dog.
To meet Shelton or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
