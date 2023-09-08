Sex: Male
Age: 12 weeks
Breed: Lab/Hound Mix
Shadow, A Lab/Hound mix approximately 12 weeks old, is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control.
An energetic and enthusiastic puppy, Shadow is searching for his forever home where he can get as much attention and as many snacks as possible. He is exceptionally friendly, curious and ready to make new friends.
Shadow is up-to-date on his shots and treated with a flea and tick preventative and dewormer. His adoption fee is $20.
To see Shadow or other adoptable pets visit City of Meridian MS Adoptable Animals on Facebook. For adoptions or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Ave. Meridian Animal Control adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
