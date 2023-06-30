Pet of the Week: Sammy

Sex: Male
Age: 3-4 months
Breed: Lab-mix
Sammy, a male lab-mix, is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control. He is part of a litter of six puppies who were surrendered to animal control earlier in June. Four of his littermates are also available for adoption.
Sammy is a healthy, young puppy with good weight and good activity levels. He is curious, playful and friendly towards both other dogs and people.
To meet Sammy or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.