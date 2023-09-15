Pet of the Week: Rollie

Sex: Male
Age: 2 years
Breed: Retriever/Pit Mix
Rollie, an easy going and friendly Retriever/Pit mix, is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control, where he greets everyone with a great big smile.
Calm and affectionate, Rollie is a great companion animal, whether that involves walking around the neighborhood or hanging out on the couch binge-watching television. Rollie isn’t big on barking and does not get along with cats.
To see Rollie or other adoptable pets, visit City of Meridian MS Adoptable Animals on Facebook. For adoptions or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Ave. Meridian Animal Control adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.