Pet of the Week: Rascal

Sex: Male
Age: 2 years
Breed: Australian Shepherd-Border Collie Mix
Rascal, a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd-Border Collie Mix, is looking for his forever home where he can explore, play and have fun with his new family. Friendly and outgoing, he is always up for the next adventure, whether it’s meeting new people, exploring new places or just a quick walk around the block.
Highly intelligent, Rascal does well on a leash and knows basic commands such as sit and stay, although he may not always follow them. Needing to be the center of attention, he relishes being petted or a scratch behind the ears.
Rascal is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control. His adoption fee is $20
To see Rascal or other adoptable pets visit City of Meridian MS Adoptable Animals on Facebook. For adoptions or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
