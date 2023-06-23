Six young puppies are available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control. The litter includes three male and three female puppies with white, tan and black markings.
All six puppies are friendly and affectionate. They love attention and being held. Full of curiosity and a drive to explore, the puppies are waiting for the right person to take them on a new adventure.
To meet the puppies or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
