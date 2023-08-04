Sex: Female
Age: 2 years
Breed: Black lab
Happy and spry, Molly, a 2-year-old black lab, is looking for her forever family. Molly has an outgoing personality that helps her get along with anyone, and she’s always looking to make new friends whether they have two feet or four.
Gentle and affectionate, Molly loves attention and knows the best place to be is right at your feet. She loves to explore, go on walks and experience new things.
Molly is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control.
To meet Molly or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
