Pet of the Week: May

Sex: Female
Age: 6 months
Breed: Hound/Dachshund mix
May, a female hound/dachshund mix, is ready for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control. Friendly and gentle, she quickly makes friends with people, other dogs and even cats.
May enjoys exploring and going on walks, but her relaxed personality is ready for an evening of belly rubs and laying on the sofa as well.
To meet May or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.