Pet of the Week: Kittens

Numerous kittens are available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control, and the shelter is quickly running out of space for the furry felines.
The kittens, which are about a month old, are a swath of colors including black, calico, tabby and more. Adoption costs for kittens is $20.
To meet the kittens or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
