Pet of the Week: Jax

Sex: Male
Age: 4-5 months
Breed: Heeler-mix
Jax, a male Heeler-mix, is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control.
Young and energetic, Jax approaches every new situation with enthusiasm, greets every new person with affection and is always ready to play.
Good with children and other pets, Jax is the ideal pet for an active family that will take him on many new adventures. Wandering off is not a problem with him as he comes with a GPS tracker and can quickly be found via smartphone.
To meet Jax or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
