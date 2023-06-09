Pet of the Week: Earwig

Sex: Male
Age: 1-1.5 years
Breed: Dachshund-mix
Earwig, a male Dachshund-mix, is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control.
A little shy at first, Earwig quickly warms up to new people and is just moments away from licking your hand and face. Friendly and calm, he’s easy to love and will get along well with other dogs both large and small.
To meet Earwig or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
