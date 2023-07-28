Sex: Female
Age: 8 months
Breed: Mixed
Meridian Animal Control has two adult female cats available for immediate adoption. A bit timid, these cats are looking for someone to help them overcome their fears and show them the love and affection they deserve.
These cats would be a good fit for someone who can earn their trust and provide them with the security of a family and a home.
To meet the cats or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
