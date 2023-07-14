Sex: Male
Age: 1 year
Breed: Lab-mix
Brownie, a male Labrador mix, is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control. With his outgoing, friendly personality, Brownie quickly makes friends of everyone he meets.
About a year old, Brownie has boundless energy and a passion for exploring. Whether it’s a quick walk around the block or a hike at Bonita Lakes, he is always ready for adventure.
To meet Brownie or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
