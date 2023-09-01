Sex: Male
Age: 2 months
Breed: Mixed
Bronc, a 2-month-old mixed breed puppy, is part of a litter of six puppies currently available for adoption at Meridian Animal Control.
Inquisitive and friendly, Bronc loves to explore and meet new people. His puppy energy and enthusiasm for new experiences brings smiles to the faces of all who meet him.
Bronc, along with his three brothers and two sisters, has had his shots, a flea bath and has been dewormed. All that is left is to find his forever home.
To see Bronc or other adoptable pets, visit City of Meridian MS Adoptable Animals on Facebook. For adoptions or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
