Pet of the Week: Blondie

Young and inquisitive, Blondie, a 5-6 month Chow-bulldog mix puppy, is all about meeting new people and experiencing new things. A bit shy at first, she adapts quickly and is just moments away from being in your lap.
Once acclimated, Blondie loves all the attention she can get. She gets along well with other dogs as well as people, likes treats, going on walks and playing outdoors in the sunshine.
Blondie is available for immediate adoption at Meridian Animal Control.
To meet Blondie or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
