Eight Meridian Community College's Phlebotomy Essentials Program students studied, drew and collected blood samples for six months and performed at least 100 sticks. Now they're ready to prepare for their national certification.
Phlebotomy students Emily Eakes, Crystal Gennuso, Deraneisa Grace, Adriana Johnson, Bailey Morris, Shannon Morris, Lydia Peninger and Latavia Roberts celebrated recently during a completion ceremony at the College's Workforce Development Center.
During their studies, the students learned medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, blood collection techniques, and safety procedures. MCC partners with Anderson Regional Health Systems, Neshoba General, and other healthcare facilities to offer this program. The hospitals provide the clinical experience, and each student is assigned a location and a phlebotomist who mentors the students.
MCC Clinical Education Coordinator and Instructor for the Medical Laboratory Technology Program Krystal Holifield is the Phlebotomy Essentials Program instructor. An alumna of MCC, Holifield has worked at the College for 10 years and maintained a medical laboratory position for over a decade.
Holifield expressed her admiration for the students and noted they underwent rigorous training.
"I never expect anything less than excellence; they found that out the first day. If it's not there, you can't stay; you won't be here at the end. And they proved that. They went out and gave it all they had. They put everything into it, and I couldn't be more proud of them," she said.
Gennuso said she was unaware of the vital role phlebotomists play in the hospital before she entered the program.
"I quickly learned it wasn't just about taking blood," she said. "We work intently with the lab, and being a phlebotomist also allows us to connect with the patients. I'm excited to see where my new profession takes me, and I know my classmates are as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.