New HVAC equipment for ECCC technical program

The Heating and Air Conditioning Technology program at East Central Community College has recently undergone a significant transformation, involving an investment of over $600,000 in equipment accessible to students.
This program enhancement enables students to engage with cutting-edge stations and workbenches, facilitating hands-on experience with HVAC systems. This advanced equipment procurement was made possible through a grant from AccelerateMS, with the primary objective of providing ECCC students with industry-standard educational resources.
“When the AccelerateMS grant became available, we immediately began researching the best learning tools for our students to gain real-world experience,” said ECCC Heating and Air Conditioning Technology instructor Harold Hollingsworth. “Our goal is to aid students in learning and refining their troubleshooting and maintenance skills to meet the needs of our industry partners and current industry standards.”
Procuring the equipment was the result of a collaborative effort involving local industry partners, industry council, ECCC faculty and vendors. This partnership collectively identified and secured the essential equipment required to optimally equip ECCC HVAC students for a seamless transition into the workforce.
“These trainers have components that come from actual HVAC equipment manufacturers that most students will work on once they enter the industry,” said Hollingsworth. “They are equipped with innovative analyzer kits to monitor the pressures, temperatures, and more from a smart device ... which allows our students to view the operating parameters of the equipment during normal operation and see how the parameters change when problems are introduced. This information and data can be seen on screens or a projector for the entire class to interact with and discuss.”
Among the equipment that ECCC students will utilize for training are hydronic heating training units, multi-head mini-split heat pump training units, and refrigeration trainers, among others.
