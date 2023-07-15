Jasmine Moore, a senior at Northeast Lauderdale High School, recently participated in this year’s Rural Medical and Science Scholars Program at Mississippi State University.
The two-week program gives high school juniors a jump-start on college and the opportunity to explore a career in health or science. Participants take one college-level, pre-health course during the program and participate in practical learning activities in health and STEM-related disciplines.
For the first time since 2019, students were given the opportunity to shadow various healthcare providers in Starkville and Tupelo and on campus at the Longest Student Health Center. They visited UMMC School of Medicine, the physician assistant program at MSU-Meridian and State Crime Lab for hands-on learning.
The program was held on MSU’s Starkville campus from June 10 through June 29.
Moore, who is considering a career in the medical field, is a member of Northeast High’s HOSA Club, the Beta Club and the track team. She also volunteers her time with Spread the Love, an organization that delivers letters to people with disabilities.
A resident of Lauderdale, Moore is the daughter of Sabrina Hobson and Marcus Moore.
Started in 1998, the Rural Medical and Science Scholars program is designed to help high school seniors determine if they want to pursue health-related careers. About 70 percent of the scholars who have participated in the program over the years have gone on to engage in STEM-related careers.
