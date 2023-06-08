Melissa Windham, assistant clinical professor at Mississippi State University-Meridian, is one of 10 educators and administrators representing institutions from across the state named as the newest Mississippi Education Policy Fellowship Program Fellows.
The program brings together P-12 and higher education leaders, practitioners and advocates for a professional development program focusing on working together to advance equitable policies for Mississippi students.
Over the course of nine months, fellows learn about specific policy issues, policymaking and implementation processes. They also study the intersections of local, state and national policies, as well as how effective leaders function in the policy environment.
For the 2022-2023 program year, MEPFP focused on rural education, including the role of rural schools in communities and the workforce, the unique needs and concerns of rural schools in policy and practice, and the importance of working together to advance education outcomes for rural students in Mississippi.
The fellows also traveled to Washington, D.C., in March to discuss educational policies with Mississippi’s congressional delegation. Specifically, they met with Rep. Michael Guest's office staff and received a private tour of the Capitol from Rep. Mike Ezell’s staff.
MEPFP, one of only 10 such programs in the U.S., is hosted through Mississippi State University’s Social Science Research Center. The program is an initiative of the national Institute for Educational Leadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.