Members of the Clarke County chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association recently met at Clarkco State Park to discuss plans for the upcoming year. The first activity will be participation in the annual Standing Together Against Cancer event scheduled for May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Archusa Water Park. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Anderson Cancer Benevolence Fund. Another activity discussed was the annual Send-off Party for new Mississippi State University students slated for 6 p.m. July 20 at Clarkco State Park. A $500 scholarship award will be presented to two lucky students. Chapter members present were Lisa Riley, front row, from left, chapter president; Elaine Reed; Libby Riley; Lacia Donald; and Courtney Nelson; and Rob Riley, back row, from left; Carl Blackwell; Sandie Blackwell, chapter secretary; Charlie Sorto; and William Read. For more information, contact Lisa Riley at 601-480-6052 or email rileydawgs@gmail.com.
MSU alumni chapter plans May 20 fundraiser
Glenda Sanders
