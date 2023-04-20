The Meridian High School Army JROTC, also known as the Wildcat battalion, participated in the Mississippi All-Services JROTC Athletic Championship at Germantown High School in Madison on April 15. There were seven events total which consisted of the one-mile run, litter carry, tire flip, 10x100, push-ups, tug-of-war and the ammo can carry. The Wildcat battalion ended up taking second place in all events except for the tire flip, where the group placed third. Overall, the MHS JROTC ended up finishing second place in the state.
MHS JROTC participates in physical fitness championship
Trending Video
Glenda Sanders
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- MHS student named Educators Rising president
- Three-run home run lifts Enterprise over West Lauderdale
- Meridian track and field clinches District 6-6A
- Two Southeast players sign letters of intent
- McElroy joins CNB's Downtown Banking Center
- Meridian investors buy in on solar community
- Lamar, Herrington hold on to beat Park Place 3-2
- Key Field hosts Alaska guardsmen during annual training exercise
- Tilghman wins big at AGM
- Chick-fil-A to close while restaurant gets revamping
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.