Members of the Meridian High School Army JROTC took home second place in the state during the recent Mississippi All-Services JROTC Athletic Championship held at Germantown High School.

The Meridian High School Army JROTC, also known as the Wildcat battalion, participated in the Mississippi All-Services JROTC Athletic Championship at Germantown High School in Madison on April 15. There were seven events total which consisted of the one-mile run, litter carry, tire flip, 10x100, push-ups, tug-of-war and the ammo can carry. The Wildcat battalion ended up taking second place in all events except for the tire flip, where the group placed third. Overall, the MHS JROTC ended up finishing second place in the state.

